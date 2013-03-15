Latest Industry Overview: GLOBAL TELEMEDICINE MARKET to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Global Telemedicine Market



Telemedicine is more cost efficient than nursing home or hospital care, every patient would rather stay at home if possible. As new telemedicine equipment and services proliferate in the U.S. and worldwide, more and more vital signs based healthcare delivery is being implemented.



Healthcare delivery systems are moving towards a quantum shift in care delivery. Technology provides a way to sense and monitor heart disease, inflammation, infection, cancer, diabetic condition, and chronic condition status using technology. This represents a quantum shift in care diagnosis. The old methods of verbal description that the physician rarely listens to and in person visual inspection are becoming less important. The monitoring technologies and blood work are being used in combination with imaging and telemetrics to provide a real time, continuous evaluation of patient condition.



This leads to care delivery by the numbers.



Few people describe themselves as old or sick—regardless of their age or health. We are moving toward care delivery by the numbers in combination with physical examination in person or over the HD TV. HD TV gives a quick, vivid image of where a person hurts and what they look like. The new sensor technology gives physicians visibility inside a person that is not available from a simple verbal description.



Telemedicine can supplement information available from a physical examination by making care delivery a available. Telemedicine is able to supplement traditional care. Telemedicine is extending monitoring into wellness tracking. The ability to visualize patient condition through blood work, monitors, sensors, imaging, and biometrics changes everything.



It is labor that is costly, not the imaging or the monitors. The automated process needs to be leveraged to reduce the labor costs by 90%, leveraging technology to provide consistent care. The systems need to be automated to the point where the patients and their families can provide accurate diagnostic information to the clinician, who by definition is the decision maker, not the care provider. The telemedicine is able to address the need to decrease labor costs.



Labor costs need to be removed from every step of the diagnostic process. The imaging machines need to be automated more. The sensing devices need to be able to take readings and send them to the automated patient record without human intervention.



New telemedicine devices do just this. Inflammation can be detected using a handheld biometric device. Cardiac symptoms can be detected automatically, just by placing a device in the proper position, no buttons to push, no screens to navigate.



