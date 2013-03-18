Latest Industry Research Report, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Pigments (Organic, Inorganic & Specialty) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth And Forecast, 2012 - 2018 " to its huge collection of research reports.



This report titled ‘Pigments (Organic, Inorganic & Specialty) Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast, 2012 – 2018’, provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast for the period 2013 – 2018 for the pigments market across the globe. The report analyzes regional markets for various segments of the pigments market based on product type, end-user industry and geography. The sub-segments of the pigments market – organic pigments, inorganic pigments and specialty pigments – are further segmented for additional cross sectional analysis.



The market estimates and forecast are made after critical analysis of various macro and micro economic factors, which directly and indirectly influence the market trends. Inclusion of these factors has helped in estimation of numbers and in extending the scope of the report.



Altogether, the report analyzes the market for five regions, namely – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and RoW. The report also analyzes the various factors which will affect buying decisions, trends determining pigments market potential and the market attractiveness of individual pigments segments. The information will be helpful for pigments manufacturers and distributors in identifying markets with high potential. Market attractiveness for different segments of the pigments market is included in the report.



The market share of major players of the global pigments market has been analyzed, keeping in mind their core business strategies. Company profiles for the top global players along with their business strategies, financial overview, SWOT analysis and recent developments is included in the report to aid in strategic business decision making.



The in-depth research and high level analysis will allow pigments manufacturers, marketing companies, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about pigments manufacturing, marketing, growth strategies and gain competitive advantage. The pigments market is segmented as below:



Pigments market – By type

Organic Pigments

Azo

Phthalocyanine

Quinacridone

Inorganic Pigments

Titanium Dioxide

Iron Oxide

Cadmium Pigments

Carbon Black

Chromium Oxide

Other inorganic pigments (Chromate, ultramarine

Specialty Pigments

Classic Organic

Metallic

High performance organic

Light Interference

Complex Inorganic

Fluorescent

Luminescent/phosphorescent

Thermochromic

Pigments market - By application

Paints & Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastics

Construction Materials

Other (Rubber, Paper, Glass and Ceramic)

Pigments market - By geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

RoW (Rest of the World)



