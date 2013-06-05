Latest iPhone Unlock Released for 5 4S 4 3Gs iOS 6.1.4/6.1.3 Giving Permanent Factory Unlock

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Yesterday we told you about YourAppleiPhone.com, a website that offers permanent/official unlock for iPhone 5/4S/4/3GS on AT&T , Sprint, Verizon , Telstra, T-mobile, Optus, Vodafone, Virgin, SFR , Moviestar, Telia, Telenor, Tele 2, O2 from USA, UK , Australia, France, Canada, Germany and much more. A lot of people have been speculating on how this service actually works. The most discussed potential way works was that somehow they have access to apple database.



This is not how services like YourAppleiPhone.com work. We actually wrote about the way an official iPhone unlock works last year, but I guess it's time to refresh everybody's memory…



This is not how services like YourAppleiPhone.com work. We actually wrote about the way an official iPhone unlock works last year, but I guess it’s time to refresh everybody’s memory…



How can an iPhone be permanently unlocked?



First, in order to be officially and permanently unlocked, your iPhone IMEI (your iPhone fingerprints) has to be added to Apple’s database of unlocked iPhones. For example, if you live in France where you can buy an unlocked iPhone from SFR of the official carriers, this carrier will send your IMEI to Apple, which will add it to its database of whitelisted/unlocked iPhones.



Once added to the database, you need to sync your iPhone in iTunes. By communicating with Apple, iTunes will see that your device is whitelisted and will remove the lock on your iPhone, for good.



How can a site like www.YourAppleiPhone.com unlock your iPhone?



No, YourAppleiPhone.com didn’t hack into Apple’s database. They’re unlocking iPhones in almost complete legality. The way they are doing it is by having accomplices at major phone carriers that offer legit iPhone unlocks.



For example, the guys at YourAppleiPhone.com may know someone (and most likely pay him a lot of money) that works for T-Mobile Germany, a European carrier that offers unlocked iPhones. The accomplice is sent a few IMEIs to add to Apple’s database on behalf of T-Mobile and voila, a bunch of iPhones have been permanently unlocked.



yourappleiphone.com provide official Apple unlocks which are done via iTunes, they don’t void the warranty and handsets remains unlocked even when OS is updated.