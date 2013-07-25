Latest Market Analyzed Report: China Luxury Apparel and Accessories Market Report, 2012-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- In 2012, the global luxury market valued EUR212 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 10%. Chinese consumers became the world's largest consumer group of luxury goods and they spent RMB306 billion in the world, most of which was done in Hong Kong, Macao and other countries / regions, while only 39.28% in Mainland China. In 2012, as China's economic growth slowed down as well as the government cut expenses on dining, cars, wine and other aspects, the Chinese mainland luxury consumption cooled down substantially, and the growth rate of the total consumption of luxury goods dropped from 30% in 2011 to 7.2% in 2012. However, Chinese luxury consumers have changed their attitude from showing off to enjoying and rational consumption with more mature consumption concept, so Chinese luxury market will still witness steady growth in the future.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/china-luxury-apparel-and-accessories-market-report-2012-2015



Table of Content



1 Overview of Luxury Apparel Industry

1.1 Definition

1.2 Features

1.2.1 Luxury Goods

1.2.2 Luxury Apparel

1.3 Development in China



2 Chinese Luxury Market

2.1 Overview

2.2 Market Size

2.3 Tax Policy

2.4 Overseas Consumption

2.5 Layout of Luxury Brands in China

2.6 Development Trend

2.6.1 Conclusion

2.6.2 Prediction



3 Geographical Analysis of Chinese Luxury Market

3.1 Overview

3.2 Beijing

3.2.1 Main Shopping Centers

3.2.2 Development Potentials

3.3 Shanghai

3.3.1 Main Shopping Centers

3.3.2 Development Potentials

3.4 Chongqing

3.4.1 Main Shopping Centers

3.4.2 Development Stages

3.4.3 Development Potentials

3.5 Duty-free Shops in Hainan



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/171809



4 Chinese Luxury Consumers

4.1 Features

4.2 Types

4.3 Purchase Potentials

4.4 Purchase Preference



5 Chinese Luxury Online Shopping

5.1 Overview

5.2 Luxury Online Shopping Features of Chinese Netizens

5.3 Pattern of Online Traders

5.3.1 Overview

5.3.2 ShangPin.com

5.3.3 Glamour-sales

5.3.4 xiu.com

5.3.5 5lux.com

5.3.6 Summary

5.3.7 Trends of Online Traders



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/