Latest Market for High Voltage DC Power Supply in China, 2013-2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- With the development of power electronics technology and the emergence of new high-performance, high withstanding voltage and high-frequency power electronic devices, high voltage DC power supply is widely applied in industry, agriculture, health care, defense and scientific research, such as: X-ray tube, bone density testing, analytical instruments, electrophoresis, semiconductors, ion implantation, lithography, non-destructive testing, X-ray imaging, electrostatic dust removal, lampblack purification, electrostatic spraying, CT machines, laser equipment, ozone equipment, etc.



At present, technological gap between domestic high voltage power supply products and that in foreign countries still exist; a large quantity of core devices had to rely on imports so as to guarantee the products quality.



The survey of Huidian Research shows that since 2008, with the widening of the application areas, HVDC power supply showed a rapid growth rate; the average annual growth rate was higher than 60%. Impacted by the macro environment in 2012, the growth speed was slowed down; the sales volume was 160,000 units, up 33% YoY; the sales revenue was CNY 1.8 billion, up 38% YoY. Because the quality of the domestic core devices is relatively poor, a large number of products are imported from foreign counties; the imported products account for about 1/3 of the market share currently.



