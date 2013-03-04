Latest Market Growth: Global Mining Equipment Market, 2012-2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- Global Mining Equipment Market



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report scope and description

1.2 Research methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Global Mining Equipment Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Market Segmentation I: Global Mining Equipment Market, By Equipment Types 2012 – 2018

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation II: Global Mining Equipment Market, By Application, 2012 – 2018

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation III: Global Mining Equipment Market Analysis, By Geography 2012 – 2018



The report titled “Mining Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 – 2018,” provides in depth analysis, market size estimates, market shares and forecast for the period 2012 – 2018, for the mining equipment market across the globe.



The global mining equipment market is segmented into six sub segments by equipment types namely, – mining drills and breakers, crushing, pulverizing and screening equipment, mineral processing machinery, surface mining equipment, underground mining machinery and other mining equipments. Metal mining, mineral mining and coal mining are the three main application sub segments of the global mining equipment market. The market has also been segmented and analyzed by geography into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and rest of the world regions. Market estimates and forecasts are made after critical analysis of various macro and micro economic factors which directly and indirectly affect the market growth. The strategic analysis of the global market for mining equipment, and the market growth forecast for the period 2012 to 2018 has been included in the report.



The scope of the report includes competitive analysis of various market segments based on the equipment types, applications and geography. The report also includes a trend analysis for all the segments of the market including geography. To aid in strategic decision making, the study includes competitive profiling of leading players in the industry. The market attractiveness analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis will provide a clear picture of the market dynamics and industry competition.



The competitive landscape section will help mining equipment manufacturers, marketing companies, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about manufacturing, marketing, and growth strategies for their equipments.



The research also provides a breakdown and review of various factors affecting the market growth, which are described as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. These factors determine various existing trends and their impact on market growth. In all, the report includes a holistic analysis of the global mining equipment market, and provides an estimate of growth for the period 2012 to 2018, keeping in mind the various factors affecting the market.



