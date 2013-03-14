Latest Market Overview: Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film Market, 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/14/2013 -- Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film Market



Transparent Conductive Film Executive Summary



Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film Market Driving Forces

Transparent Conductive Film Supports Electronic Device Usability

Transparent Conductive Film Market Driving Forces

Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film Market Shares

Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film Market Forecasts



1. Transparent Conductive Film Market

2. Transparent Conductive Film Market Shares and Forecasts

3. Transparent Conductive Film Product Description



Transparent conductive film enables features of smart phones and electronics applications. Devices are evolving in response in part to the characteristics of the transparent conductive film that is used in the user interface. Products support collaboration. Solutions are competitive.



According to Susan Eustis, the principal author of the study, “The advantage of transparent conductive film is that a very thin layer of material as a coating on a surface can provide touch screen capability. Transparent conductive film supports electronic device usability. Factors that influence commercial success in the wireless device and services market relate to usability above all: The designs of the iPhone are genius designs because of the usability they bring. Development of an integrated hardware, software and service platform to support multiple wireless network standards is an essential aspect of market participation.”



The transparent conductive film markets are leveraging the expanding market opportunities related to mobile communication and media devices of smart phones and tablets among others. Transparent conductive film provides the base for device navigation by recognizing the presence of aa finger as it moves across a screen. That navigation supports transmission of digital data into and out of the smart phone. The transparent conductive film markets are highly competitive. The competition is expected to intensify significantly as new technologies evolve.



Transparent conductive film principal competitive factors include price, product features, relative price/performance, product quality and reliability, design innovation, marketing and distribution capability, service and support, and corporate reputation. Indium tin oxide (ITO) has been the prevailing transparent conductive film used in touch screen applications. It requires an expensive and cumbersome sputtering deposition process. The price of indium is increasing rapidly and the film is rigid. There is demand for more flexible film in the market.



The Touch Panel Transparent Conductive Film TCF market is $956 million in 2012. Markets are anticipated to reach $4.8 billion by 2019. ITO is an entrenched technology for displays manufacturing. Indium tin oxide (ITO) has been the transparent conductive film technology for touch screens. Newer technology will erode ITO and provide improved functionality as lower prices. Transparent conductive film supports electronic device usability.



