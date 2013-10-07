Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Latest Market Research on Application Server Market:Global Survey Report



Application server is a program that handles all the operations between the user and backend application or database. It provides an integrated environment for the deployment of custom server based business applications. Application server market comprises of application servers used for the cloud applications, mobile devices and tablets. Application server market can be segmented on the basis of type such as Java based, Microsoft windows based and others which include application servers built using open source technologies. Java based application servers use Oracle web logic and IBM web sphere. The global application server market is expected to grow owing to the changing communication infrastructure and increasing reliance of enterprises on application servers to make productive and efficient use of internet.



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The global market for application servers is mainly dominated by IBM which constitutes for majority of the total market share. Other major contributors to the growth of this market include Microsoft based application server and open source application servers such as GlassFish, JBoss, Jetty, Jonas, Resin and Tomcat. The demand for application servers is mainly driven by the increasing use of computer and mobile internet applications. Application servers are being used to create applications for mobile devices and tablets and growing smartphones and tablet market offer potential opportunities in the future. System integration issues and high cost of maintenance of application servers are the major factors adding restraint to the market.



Some of the leading players in the market are Apache, Adobe, CA Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard, HostBridge, IBM Corporation, iWay Software, LexMark, Microsoft, Nastel Technologies, Newgen, Oracle, Pega Systems, Red Hat, SAP AG, Tibco Software, Wipro and VMWare among others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



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This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics

- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over time to understand the industry growth rate

- It provides a seven-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow

- It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future

- It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of major market segments



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Carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) is a protein usually produced in the developing fetus and disappears or is absent in adults. Abnormal amounts of this protein may lead to cancer. CEA test is performed to measure the level of proteins and check for the recurrence of colon and other cancers in patients already diagnosed with cancer. The normal accepted range of this protein is 0 micrograms to 0.25 micrograms per liter. Elevated levels of CEA in the patients recently treated for cancer, indicates recurrence of the cancer.



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The need for accurate information systems arises primarily from the increasing number of critical patients, since they can deliver information about the various medical parameters of patients accurately. High acuity information system is engaged in maintaining electronic patient records (EPR) coupled with computerized physician order entry (CPOE). In addition, it also guides surgeons while operating the patients. EPR and CPOE, if done manually, will require huge effort along with time and any error in the same may destroy complete data about the patient. This problem is overcome by installing high acuity information systems in medical institutes.



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