Latest Market Research on Cosmeceuticals Market to 2018 - Technological Advances and Consumer Awareness Boost Commercial Potential for Innovative and Premium-Priced Products

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- Leading business intelligence provider GBI Research has released its latest research report, entitled, Cosmeceuticals Market to 2018 Technological Advances and Consumer Awareness Boost Commercial Potential for Innovative and Premium-Priced Products. The report provides insights into the global cosmeceuticals market, which comprises the top seven developed markets: the US, the top five European countries (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain) and Japan, with market forecasts until 2018.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/cosmeceuticals-market-to-2018-technological-advances-and-consumer-awareness-boost-commercial-potential-for-innovative-and-premium-priced-products-report.html



The report gives an overview of cosmeceuticals, covering the common ingredients used and important regulatory guidelines followed. It also analyses important market and industry trends that might drive the market in the future. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Researchs team of industry experts.



GBI Research found that the global cosmeceuticals market was estimated to be worth $30.9 billion in 2011, having grown at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from $24.1 billion in 2004. In 2011, the top five European countries accounted for almost 65% of the overall cosmeceuticals market, followed by the US. This is mainly driven by the obsession with maintaining a youthful appearance, better results of cosmeceuticals, heavy marketing, slow economic improvement, and rising per-capita disposable income.



Cosmeceutical brand growth is further driven by expanded markets in Asia-Pacific, digital marketing and the offer of personalized customer experiences and e-commerce. Demand is driven by the emergence of the urban middle class with increased incomes, affordability and urbanization who demand efficient products and luxury brands. Anti-oxidants remain one of the most popular ingredients for skin care and are now being included in other healthcare regimens for their perceived benefits to overall health.



Scope



Annualized market data for the cosmeceuticals market from 2004 to 2011 and forecast to 2018

Analysis of the cosmeceuticals market in the leading geographies of the world: the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Japan

Analysis of the cosmeceuticals market by key category, including skin care and hair care

SWOT analysis of the cosmeceuticals market industry

Competitive benchmarking of leading companies: Beiersdorf, Colgate-Palmolive, Henkel, Johnson & Johnson, LOreal S.A., Procter & Gamble and Unilever



Reasons to buy



Align your product portfolio to the markets with high growth potential

Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies by identifying the regions and market segments poised for strong growth

Create a more tailored country strategy through the understanding of market outlook and major trends in cosmeceuticals industry.

Develop key strategic initiatives by understanding the key focus areas and top-selling products of leading companies



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/cosmeceuticals-market-to-2018-technological-advances-and-consumer-awareness-boost-commercial-potential-for-innovative-and-premium-priced-products-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.kr