Latest Market Research on Global Pulse Oximetry Market: Grow at a CAGR of 5.55%

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Pulse Oximetry Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.55 percent over the period 2011-2015 One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in patient population. The Global Pulse Oximetry market has also been witnessing the trend of adoption of home healthcare devices. However, the increase in product recall could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Pulse Oximetry Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Pulse Oximetry market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating the Pulse Oximetry market space are CareFusion Corp., Covidien plc, GE Healthcare, and Masimo Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are CAS Medical Systems Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Nonin Medical Inc., Opto Circuits Ltd., Philips Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare Inc., Welch Allyn Holdings Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the Pulse Oximetry market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key trends of the Pulse Oximetry market?

What is driving the Pulse Oximetry market?

What are the challenges to the growth of the Pulse Oximetry market?

Who are the key vendors in the Pulse Oximetry market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



