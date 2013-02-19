Latest Market Research on Optical Network Hardware Market in the EMEA Region: Grow at a CAGR of 2.93%

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Optical Network Hardware market in the EMEA region to grow at a CAGR of 2.93 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased bandwidth requirements. The Optical Network Hardware market in the EMEA region has also been witnessing strong growth prospects in Central and Eastern Europe. However, the high initial investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/optical-network-hardware-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015-report.html



TechNavio's report, the Optical Network Hardware Market in the EMEA Region 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the EMEA region; it also covers the Optical Network Hardware market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Alcatel-Lucent, Ciena Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., and ZTE Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Ericsson Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Siemens Networks, and Tellabs Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/optical-network-hardware-market-in-the-emea-region-2011-2015-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog: http://researchmoz.blogspot.de