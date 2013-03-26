Latest Market Study on Bancassurance-2020 Foresight

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights into bancassurance:



Global snapshot of the bancassurance concept in the insurance industry and its market share in various regions across the world

Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing bancassurance in the insurance industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling life, non-life and personal accident and health insurance products through the bancassurance distribution channel

Comprehensive analysis of market segmentation and the number of policies and schemes sold through bancassurance in various countries

Case studies of various key players in the insurance industry and their bancassurance strategies



Summary



In the consolidating world of financial services, the concept of bancassurance has taken a central role in the strategy of a growing number of financial institutions. Insurance products distributed through the banking channel have become a natural choice for mass-market clients looking for simple and low-cost products available from a trusted financial institution.



Globally, bancassurance has emerged as an important insurance distribution channel that has not only allowed insurance companies to expand their geographical presence but also enabled banks to expand their overall product portfolio. The value of commissions earned through bancassurance is expected to grow globally.



The key markets with high growth prospects include India, Singapore, Turkey, China and Chile. In Asia-Pacific, growth will be fostered by the entry of large foreign insurance players and a favorable macro-economic environment. In Turkey, the business is expected to grow owing to the growing demand for pension products in the country.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the bancassurance concept prevailing in the insurance industry

It expands upon the current and future prospects for the insurance industry and the bancassurance distribution channel

It details the different infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting bancassurance in various countries across the world

It outlines the current regulatory framework impacting the bancassurance business of the insurance industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various insurers and other institutions

It profiles the major insurers in the insurance industry and their bancassurance strategies



