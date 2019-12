Latest Market Study WorldWide Enterprise Platform as a Service Market: Grow at a CAGR of 56.65 Percent

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Enterprise PaaS market to grow at a CAGR of 56.65 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to reduce total cost of ownership. The Global Enterprise PaaS market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of PaaS during the economic downturn. However, the increasing concern about data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Enterprise PaaS Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Enterprise PaaS market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Salesforce.com.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Amazon.com, Intuit Inc., Longjump Inc., Red Hat Corp., Appirio Inc., VMware Inc., CloudBees Inc., Engine Yard Inc., Rackspace Inc., Oracle Corp., BMC Software Inc., and Bungee Connect Inc.



