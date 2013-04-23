Latest New LED Designer Lamp Styles & Bedroom Mood Lighting Range

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- The website tablelampsforlivingroom.co appears to have the latest lighting design concepts from a varied selection of lighting designers on site. There are new, detailed floor & table lamp reviews & several designer lights for different household areas that look more like works of art. Many are taken from modern designers galleries. This type of household lighting seems to cover for a wide spectrum of tastes.



This website is regularly frequented by those suffering from SAD, or (Seasonal Affective disorder). They are looking for a range of bright therapy lamp solutions. AJ Pipkin from tablelampsforlivingroom.co quotes the following:



"Daylight lamps are specially created for depressive disorders using bright SAD blue light at a reliable luminosity range. This is more efficient for effective treatment of seasonal affective disorder than other traditional white light sources.."



Looking further into this cheery looking UK based website, we find mood lighting & lanterns, LED and novelty colour changing home lighting. There are ambient, colourful mood lights & attractive novelty lighting & halogen lamps.



Children's colour changing lights for the nursery & LED style quirky home mood lighting for kids. Outdoor security lights & even lava lamps as bedroom mood lighting.



For the more traditional taste, there are Tiffany style table lamps & replica designs taken from the Art Nouveau period for living areas that fit in with most traditional or even contemporary themed homes.



A huge collection of coloured solar powered garden lighting ideas include LED patio lights to brighten dull walkways & paths around any home. You will also find deck lighting, path security lights, fairy lighting for outdoors & unusual looking lanterns too.



Fibre optic lighting is generally utilised to light up waterfalls & wall paintings, but can be used for reflective mirrored areas at home. This website certainly provides sensory conditioning by use of clever lighting situations. Also noticed are dimmed floor lamps ideal for wall paintings.



This website, tablelampsforlivingroom.co includes Art Deco lighting ideas so the viewer can effectively experience unique elegance from the bygone 1930's era. From colourful table lamps to the smooth flowing elegant lines of Art Deco fashion.



