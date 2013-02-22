Latest News on China Activated Carbon Industry Report, 2013-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- In recent years, China has seen a growing surge in terms of the production and demand of activated carbon with the export proportion ever declining, on account of intensifying environmental-friendly policies in China as well as accelerated trade protectionism carried out by European and American countries. In 2012, China’s production of activated carbon sustained upward mobility, with the output growing by 5.4% year-on-year to 521,100 tons; and the domestic demand surged by 13.5% year-on-year to 303,000 tons, while the export volume slightly decreased by 3.6% year-on-year to 232,500 tons, with the proportion in output dropping to 48.8%. The estimation shows that the production and consumption of activated carbon in China will grow in a steady way till 2015, with the respective targeted figure realizing 754,000 tons and 448,000 tons.



In China, the production of activated carbon concentrates in regions abundant in coal resources such as Shanxi and Ningxia. In 2012, enterprises with the annual capacity exceeding 50,000 tons included Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Company Limited and Shenhua Ningxia Coal Industry Group. In addition, other coal tycoons also spread their wings towards activated carbon field. A case in point was Datong Coal Mine Group, which started its 100,000 tons/a coal-based activated carbon project in June 2012 with total investment of RMB1.17 billion. Once finished, the expected sales will harvest RMB760 million annually.



Wooden activated carbon enterprises in China are largely located in Fujian, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and Jiangsu. But most of them are small-sized ones with the annual capacity ranging from hundreds of tons to thousands of tons. As of late 2012, Fujian Yuanli Actice Carbon Co., Ltd. had realized the capacity of 55,000 tons/a in the wake of capacity expansion and merger of Huaiyushan Activated Carbon and Manzhouli XinFu Activated Carbon, with business coverage from sugar making, food & beverage and food fermentation to medical, water treatment and waste gas treatment. Moreover, enterprises with the annual capacity of wooden activated carbon surpassing 20,000 tons consisted of Zhixing Activated Carbon, Xinsen Carbon Corp., Ltd, etc.



