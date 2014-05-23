Latest Published Oral Solid Dosage Forms (OSDF) and Pharma Excipients Market Trends and Forecast 2013-2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2014 -- Excipients are inactive substances which are used as carriers for active ingredients of medications. These substances help in mainting the purity of active ingredients and prevent them from getting denatured. Excipients are used in applications in the medical, agriculture, food and cosmetics sectors.



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For a detailed understanding of the market, the excipients market has been divided into Overall excipients and oral solid-dosage-form (OSDF) The report comprises a detailed analysis and forecast of the excipients market on a global as well as regional level. On a global level, the forecast demand is based on volume (tons) and revenue (USD million) for the period ranging from 2012 to 2018. For an insightful understanding of the market on a regional level, the demand has been forecasted based on volume (tons) and revenue (USD million). The study consists of drivers and restraints of the excipients market and their impact on the growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the study takes into account opportunities available on a global and regional level and its effect on the market over the forecast period.



For an in-depth understanding of the market, we have given a detailed analysis of the value chain. A comprehensive analysis of the Porters five force model, offers a better understanding of the degree of competition present in the market.



The excipients market has been segmented based on product types based on volumes (tons) and revenue (USD million). Global analysis of each of these products has been given based on volumes (tons) and revenue (USD million) for a time period ranging from 2013 to 2019. In addition, each of these product types have been analyzed based on the overall excipients and OSDF excipients market. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Analysis and forecast is based on current trends and ranges over a period of six years, i.e., 2013 to 2019.



Profiles of certain leading companies are covered in this report along with a detailed analysis of their market share. The profile covers companies such as AkzoNobel, BASF, Cargill, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik, Innophos Holdings Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview and financial overview.



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The market has been segmented as below:



Global Excipients Market: By Product Types

Polymers

Alcohols

Minerals

Gelatin

Sugar and Others



The report further segments the Overall and OSDF excipients product segments as:



Global Overall and OSDF Polymer Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

MCC

HPMC

Ethyl Cellulose

Methyl Cellulose

CMC

Croscarmellose Sodium

Povidone

Pregelatinized starch

Sodium starch glycolate

Polyethylene Glycol

Acrylic Polymers



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Glycerin

Propylene Glycol

Sorbitol

Mannitol

Others



Global Overall and OSDF Alcohol Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Calcium Phosphate

Calcium Carbonate

Clay

Silicon Dioxide

Titanium Dioxide

Others



Global Overall and OSDF Sugar and Other Excipients Market: Product Segment Analysis

Lactose

Sucrose

Others



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of the Overall and OSDF excipients with respect to the following regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



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