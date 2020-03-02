Latest Regulatory Trends Impacting the Agricultural Surfactants Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2020 -- Surfactants significantly helped revolutionize the agrochemical sector as an important tool for farmers to improve the application, facilitate the dosage, and achieve more cost-effective and environmentally acceptable pest control. The agricultural surfactants market is projected to reach USD 1.88 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.46% from 2017.



On the basis of type, the amphoteric segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022. Amphoteric surfactants carry both positive and negative charges. This type of a surfactant is used very specifically to match the properties of specific pesticide formulations to carrier components.



By application, the fungicides segment is projected to grow at a higher rate from 2017 to 2022. Surfactants are added in a large amount to fungicide formulations to ensure that powders are easily wettable and well dispersed in the spray tank. Surfactants improve the efficacy of fungicides on crops as they reduce the amount of fungicides applied due to decreased runoff and better adhesion.



Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=52947416



Based on substrate type, the bio-based segment is projected to grow at a higher rate when compared to synthetic surfactants, mainly due to the availability of a wide variety of substrates required for the synthesis of bio-based surfactants. Additionally, bio-based surfactants use renewable biological materials as substrates from which surfactants are extracted through microbial fermentation.



On the basis of crop type, the cereals & grains segment is projected to grow at the highest rate from 2017 to 2022. Herbicides are largely used during the production of cereals & grains. Surfactants are used in herbicide treatment solutions for cereals & grains to improve spray droplet retention and penetration of active ingredients into the plant foliage.



South America is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the agricultural surfactants market from 2017 to 2022. The regulatory framework in South America is quite weak as compared to North America and Europe; this is monitored by the South American Pesticide Action Network. Therefore, more industry players are focusing here.



Multinational companies are increasingly focusing on the production of agricultural surfactants that are sourced from natural origin. This will help them to provide products that are less toxic to the environment and are more effective. However, due to the high price charged on bio-based products, the market for bio-based surfactants is still in its growth stage.



Make an Inquiry: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=52947416



Investments and expansions in untapped agricultural surfactants markets such as the Middle East act as opportunities for market players.



The various contributors involved in the value chain of the agricultural surfactants market include raw material suppliers, R&D institutes, agricultural surfactant manufacturing companies as DowDuPont (US), BASF (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Evonik (Germany), and Solvay (Belgium), and government bodies & regulatory associations such as the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).