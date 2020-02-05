Latest Release: Aquaculture Market Rising Demand, Growth, Trend & Insights for Next 5 Years

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- This intelligence report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Aquaculture Market. This includes Investigation of past progress, ongoing market scenarios, and future prospects. Data True to market on the products, strategies and market share of leading companies of this particular market are mentioned. It's a 360-degree overview of the global market's competitive landscape. The report further predicts the size and valuation of the global market during the forecast period.



According to FAO, Aquaculture is aquafarming, which includes farming of fish's molluscs, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. This method is used to produce food and other products, retain habitat and to reestablish populations of threatened and vanishing species. Aquaculture is the process by which both animal and plant aquatic species are harvested in controlled aquatic environments like the oceans, lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams. Increasing Seafood Trade in both developed and developing nation will drive the market to grow in forecasting years.



Major Players in this Report Include,



Amalgam Enterprises (India), American Abalone Farms (United States), Austevoll Seafood ASA (Norway), Bakkafrost (Denmark), Blue Ridge Aquaculture Inc. (United States), Camanchaca (Chile), Cargill, Incorporated (United States), Cermaq ASA (Norway), Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (Thailand) and Cooke Aquaculture (Canada) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Dainichi Corporation (Japan), Dongwon Industries Co. (South Korea), Empresas AquaChile S.A. (Chile), Farmocean International A.B. (Sweden) and Grieg Seafood ASA (Norway).



Market Trend

- Adoption of Technology Advancements in Offshore Fish Farming

- Acceptance in Farming For New Species in Aquaculture



Market Drivers

- Preferable Choice for Nutritious, Low-Fat, and Protein-Rich Seafood

- Consumer Awareness Regarding the Health Benefits of Fish

- Increasing Seafood Trade Propelling Demand



Opportunities

- Development In Inland Fishing and Use of More Sustainable Technology In Aquaculture

- Growing Demand for Good-Quality and Safe Sea Products in Emerging Countries



Restraints

- Rise In Temperature and Water Pollution

- Harmful Impact on the Environment



Challenges

- Issue Related to Toxic Additives and Contaminants in Farmed Fish

- Food Safety Concerns Related to Seafood



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period** – 2019 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]



By Type (Equipment, Chemicals, Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals)

Environment (Fresh Water, Marine Water, Brackish Water)

Fish type (Carps, Crustaceans, Mackerel, Milkfish, Mollusks, Salmon, Sea brass, Sea bream, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aquaculture Market.

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aquaculture Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aquaculture

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aquaculture Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aquaculture market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

