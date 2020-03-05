Latest Release: Mobile Money Market Is Thriving Worldwide with Google, Vodafone, Monitise Plc

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2020 -- The latest update of Global Mobile Money Market study provides comprehensive information on the development activities by industry players, growth opportunities and market sizing for Mobile Money complete with analysis by key segments, leading and emerging players, and geographies. The 110 page study covers the detailed business overview of each profiled players, its complete research and market development history with latest news and press releases. The study helps in identifying and tracking emerging players in the market and their portfolios, to enhance decision making capabilities and helps to create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage. Some of the players profiled/ part of study coverage are Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise Plc (United Kingdom), Mahindra Comviva (India), etc.



Over the last decade, global digitalization has been increased robustly. In addition to this, the usage of Bit Money based trading has vigorously escalated the demand for mobile money. Furthermore, growing awareness about the advanced technologies as well as the increasing usage of smart devices will generate significant demand over the forecasted period with better communication facilities. However, the majority of the low-income population have adopted the low-quality applications which are prone to theft and higher transactional costs which might stagnate the business growth. Since mobile money is one of the innovative payment types. Introduction to these highly automated platforms has simplified the use of financial services by mobile devices. According to AMA, the Global Mobile Money market is expected to see growth rate of 32.34% and may see market size of USD260.32 Billion by 2024.



Get free sample copy before purchase: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/41159-global-mobile-money-market



Advance Market Analytics study explored across globe covering over 15+ countries with detailed data layout spread from 2013 to 2026 and nearly 12+ regional indicators complimented with 20+ company level coverage. The study is built using data and information sourced from various primary and secondary sources, proprietary databases, company/university websites, regulators, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company sites and industry-specific third party sources.



Market Drivers

- Growing Awareness About Advanced Digital Payment Software

- Robustly Increasing Smartphone Industry leading to Rising Demand for Mobile Money



Market Trend

- Introduction to Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) which Simplifies the Digital Transactions

- Growing Adoption of Technologically Secure Biometric Authentication Technology



Restraints

- Risk of Theft and Hacking for Moderately Secure Mobile Money Applications

- Lack of Awareness About the Advantages of Mobile Money Services



Opportunities

- Minimized Gap Between Actual and Virtual Financial

- Enhanced Flexibility Provisions Among the Mobile Money Services



Challenges

- Lack of Secure Platform Provision from Undeveloped Economies

- Skilled and Literate Consumer Base is Required for Ideal Use of Mobile Money



Enquire for customization in Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/41159-global-mobile-money-market



Mobile Money MARKET SCOPE & TARGET WITH KEY FINDINGS / OBJECTIVES



1. Expect at least one Y-o-Y market move of 10% or more by 2026



Instead, that impending major uptrend failed to arrive on schedule, but the Global Mobile Money market ran higher without posting any declines and surely sees peaks in years to come.



2. The Mobile Money Market Key Business Segments Growth & % Share May See a Paradigm Shift



By Mode of Transaction (Nfc/Smart Cards, Direct Mobile Billing, Mobile Web/Wap Payments, Short Message Service (SMS), Stk/USSD), Location of Payment (Remote Payments, Proximity Payments), Nature of Payment (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), are the segments analysed and sized in this study, displays the potential growth and various shift for period 2014 to 2026. The changing dynamics supporting the growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the moving pulse of the market. Check which segment will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to overall growth. Type of Purchase (Airtime transfer and top-ups, Money transfers and payments) have been considered for segmenting Mobile Money market by type of purchase.



Analyst view point on Global Mobile Money



Additionally, the study provides an in-depth overview of country level break-up classified as potentially high growth rate territory, countries with highest market share in past and current scenario. Some of the regional break-up classified in the study are North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey & Rest of Middle East & Africa.



3. Trade dispute will continue, who is staying up in Competition: An Unsold Story



Negotiations between the 2-largest global economies will continue in 2020, shaping all the uncertainty and worry-making still some emerging players are tapping highest growth rate and establishing its market share whereas reliable giants of Global Mobile Money Market still tuned with their strategic moves to challenge all competition.



How Key Players of the Global Mobile Money Market are Identified and what all Scenarios are considered while profiling players such as Vodafone Group Plc. (United Kingdom), Gemalto (Netherlands), Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) (United States), Google Inc. (United States), Mastercard Incorporated (United States), Bharti Airtel Limited (India), Orange S.A. (France), Monitise Plc (United Kingdom), Mahindra Comviva (India) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are MTN Group Limited (South Africa), Vodacom Group Limited (South Africa), Safaricom Limited (Kenya) and Econet Wireless (South Africa).



- Disruptive competition tops the list of industry challenges

- Revenue Monetization models, customer experience and cost of business making.

- Top innovative drivers, Strategic moves etc.



For Early Buyers | Get Up to 20% Discount on This Premium Report: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/request-discount/41159-global-mobile-money-market



The exhaustive study has been prepared painstakingly by considering all important parameters. Some of these were



- Market sizing (value & volume) by Key Business Segments and Potential and Emerging Countries/Geographies

- Market driving trends

- Consumers options and preferences, Vendor and Supplier Landscape

- Regulatory Actions and Regional Policy Impacts

- Projected Growth Opportunities

- Industry challenges and constraints

- Technological environment and facilitators

- Consumer spending dynamics and trends

- Other developments



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, MINT, BRICS, G7, Western / Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia.