Latest Release on Global Smart Energy Meter Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Global Smart Energy Meter market to grow at a CAGR of 24.25 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the accuracy of billing after the installation of a smart energy meter. The Global Smart Energy Meter market has also been witnessing increasing interest by regulatory authorities. However, lack of industry standards could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Smart Energy Meter Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Smart Energy Meter market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Echelon Corp., Elster Group SE, GE Energy LLC, Itron Inc., Landis+Gyr AG, and Sensus USA Inc.



