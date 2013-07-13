Latest Release on Global Surfactants Market 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2013 -- Global Surfactants market to grow at a CAGR of 6.11 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing consumption in the Consumer Products segment. The Global Surfactants market has also been witnessing an increasing awareness of bio-based products among consumers. However, environmental regulations and laws could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Surfactants Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the APAC and EMEA regions. It also covers the Global Surfactants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include AkzoNobel, Huntsman Corp., Solvay-Rhodia, and Stepan Co.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, Evonik Industries, Galaxy Surfactants, Lion Corporation, and Oxiteno.



