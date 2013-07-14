Latest Release on Nano-Fiber Cell Scaffold Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2013 -- Nano-fiber cell scaffolds are artificial structures used in tissue engineering which provides mechanical, chemical and biological support in tissue formation. Tissue engineering involves the process of growing organs by implantation of engineered tissue from the recipient and thereby preventing immunological rejection which usually occurs in case of organ transplantation. Myocardial tissue engineering (myocardial infarction, ventricular remodeling and heart failure), cartilage repair, bone repair, dermal wound healing and toxicology testing are the application areas where nano-fiber cell scaffolds are utilized.



The materials used in nano-fiber cell scaffold are segmented as natural biomaterials, synthetic biomaterials and elastomeric composites.



The synthetic biomaterials segment includes biodegradable polymers and bioactive ceramics and glasses. Synthetic biodegradable polymers used in nano-fiber cell scaffold are typically poly-?-hydroxy esters such as polylactic acid (PLA), polyglycolic acid (PGA), polycaprolactone (PCL), and 90:10 copolymer of polylactic acid and polyglycolic acid (PLGA). Bioactive ceramics/glasses which find application in nano-fiber cell scaffold are hydroxyapatite (HA) and ß-tricalcium phosphate (ß-TCP).



The natural biomaterials used in nano-fiber cell scaffold are proteins (collagen, fibrin, elastin) and polysaccharides (alginate, chitosan, glycosaminoglycans). Composites such as collagen-hydroxyapatite (HA) and collagen - calcium phosphate are also used in manufacture of nano-fiber cell scaffold. Owing to the huge spending in tissue engineering research in the U.S., North America leads the global nano-fiber cell scaffold market. This market is very nascent in nature and therefore opportunities exist for entry of small companies across the globe.



