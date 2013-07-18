Latest Release on Natural and Organic Personal Care Market in the US 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- Natural and Organic Personal Care market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 10.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased number of savvy consumers in the country. The Natural and Organic Personal Care market in the US has also been witnessing an increase in the number of health conscious people. However, stringent government regulations and certifications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Natural and Organic Personal Care Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Natural and Organic Personal Care market in the US landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Hain Celestial Group Inc., L'Oreal SA, and The Clorox Co.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Aubrey Organics, Inc., Giovanni Cosmetics, Inc., Shiseido Co., The Colomer Group, and Tom's of Maine, Inc.



