Latest Released: Global and U.S. Insulation Market: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018

This report analyzes the market trends to estimate and forecast the U.S. and global demand for insulation materials in terms of volume (million sq. meters) and revenue (USD million) from 2010 to 2018. The report examines the drivers and restraints of the market along with their expected impact over the forecast period (2012 to 2018).



This report provides a comprehensive view of the market by segmenting it on the basis of product types, namely fiberglass, plastic foam, mineral wool and others. Each of the segments is analyzed in depth with respect to the current and future market scenario, and their demand is estimated in terms of revenue and volume for the period from 2012 to 2018. The market is also segregated geographically (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World), and on the basis of application (only for the U.S. market). Furthermore, this report analyzes the market attractiveness of each product in terms of growth and market share for both global and the U.S. market.



The study includes value chain analysis and manufacturing process of the products for better understanding the supply chain of insulation materials. The report also analyzes industrial organization economics using Porter’s five forces analysis.



This report studies the entire competitive landscape, beginning from the market scenario to company profiles of the major firms operating in the industry. Key participants documented in this report include Owens Corning, Certain Teed, Johns Manville, Huntsman Corporation, Guardian Building Products, Knauf Gips KG, Dow Building Solutions, and Rockwool International. The market players are analyzed with attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, business strategies, and recent developments.



The report segments the insulation market as:



Global Insulation Market, by Product Type:



Fiberglass

Foamed Plastic

Mineral Wool

Other (including Cotton Wool, Wool Slag, etc.)



Global Insulation Market, by Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World



U.S. Insulation Market, by Product Type



Fiberglass

Foamed Plastic

Mineral Wool

Other (including Cotton Wool, Wool Slag, etc.)



U.S. Insulation Market, by Application

Residential Construction

Industrial, HVAC and OEM

Nonresidential Construction



