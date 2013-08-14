Latest Report : Breast Imaging Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Breast imaging is the examination of the breast to detect abnormalities and changes using mammography and/or ultrasound. Breast cancer is the second most dangerous cancer in women which results in most number of deaths in women after lung cancer. Throughout the globe, women of all ages, ethnicities, and socioeconomic strata are affected by breast cancer. The choice of therapy depends on the initial diagnosis, staging, patient’s prognosis, and on the chance of survival. Thus, breast imaging plays an important role in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.



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Some of the key drivers of the breast imaging technology market are the rising number of breast cancer cases across developed economies and continuous technological improvements in healthcare. The technological segmentation of the market includes ionizing breast imaging modalities and non-ionizing breast imaging technologies. Ionizing breast imaging modalities includes mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, cone beam computed tomography, positron emission mammography, molecular breast imaging, positron emission tomography, and breast specific gamma imaging. The non-ionizing breast imaging modalities are breast MRI, optical imaging, breast thermography, and breast ultrasound. Geographically, the market is divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle-East, where America is the major market for breast imaging equipments followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific and the Middle-East have the highest potential for market growth due to their developing economy.



The increasing probability of breast cancer due to an increase in population, and the improving economic condition of developing countries, are resulting in an increase in the number of women opting for breast imaging which are some of the opportunities for the market. However, the major restraint faced by newer modalities is their cost in comparison with conventional technologies. Some of the major players in this market are Hologic Inc., Aurora Imaging Technology, Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Koning Corporation, and Philips Research.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World



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Market growth drivers

Factors limiting market growth

Current market trends

Market structure

Market projections for upcoming years



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This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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