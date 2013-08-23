Latest Report CNG Vehicle Market in Europe 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicle market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 16.84 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the cost benefits associated with the use of CNG. The CNG Vehicle market in Europe has also been witnessing technological advancements from original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and conversion of CNG vehicles. However, competitive pressure from alternative fuel vehicles could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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CNG Vehicle Market in Europe 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the CNG Vehicle market in Europe landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Daimler AG, Fiat S.p.A., General Motors Co., Peugeot Citroën S.A., and Volkswagen AG.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Adam Opel AG, SEAT S.A., Volvo AB, Saab Automobile AB, Industrial Vehicle Corp., and MAN Truck & Bus AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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