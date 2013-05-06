Latest Report: Construction Industry in China - Key Trends and Opportunities to 2017 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- This report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into the Chinese construction market, including:

The Chinese construction markets growth prospects by sector, project type and type of construction activity

Analysis of equipment, material and service costs across each project type within China

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues and the risks and opportunities they present to participants in the Chinese construction market

Assessment of the competitive forces facing the construction industry in China and profiles of the leading players

Data highlights of the largest construction projects in China



Summary

Chinas overall construction industry will continue to expand in the next five years, but the pace of growth will slow. The construction industry valued at CNY13.5 trillion (US$2.1 trillion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of 21.5% during the review period, but it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period. In the short term there could be some weaknesses due to the governments stringent property market curbs. The government published new rules in March 2013 amid growing speculation of further price rises. According to the new rules, homeowners selling their homes will receive an income tax of 20% on capital gains. The rules could discourage market speculation and also home sales in the short term.



Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in China:

Historical (2008-2012) and forecast (2013-2017) valuations of the construction market in China using the construction output and value-add methods

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, institutional and residential) and by project type

Breakdown of values within each project type, by type of activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by type of cost (materials, equipment and services)

Analysis of key construction industry issues, including regulation, cost management, funding and pricing

Assessment of the competitive environment using Porters Five Forces

Detailed profiles of the leading construction companies in China



Key Highlights

Economic growth is expected to be more balanced in 2014-2015, due to an expected recovery in external demand and strengthening household consumption. Underlying this forecast, is the assumption that the global economy strengthens and the governments policy measures to boost consumption gain traction.

Inflation is expected to pick up in line with a faster pace of economic growth. Aggregate financing of the economy reached an all-time high of CNY2.54 trillion in January 2013. Abundant food supply is expected to help contain consumer price inflation, and the government will intervene should consumer prices rise too fast. Average inflation for 2013 is expected to rise to 3.4%, marginally below the newly announced official target of 3.5%.



Prospects for the construction sector are bright over the forecast period, with annual growth set to average above 10% until 2016. This is due to the countrys immense need for greater housing supply and better infrastructure networks to cater for rapid, large scale urbanization. 10 million workers migrate from rural areas to urban centers every year.



Infrastructure construction is expected to record strong growth, as investment in railway construction has resumed its rapid pace after a temporary moderation following a major incident in 2011. The government is expected to encourage infrastructure investment; it is likely that export growth will remain subdued and restrictions on the residential property market will continue.



There are some risks in construction. The governments unwavering stance on the continuation of property market restrictions, which is essential for the markets long-term sustainable growth, may discourage home sales and thus the pace of property development. Given the huge stock of on-going projects (430,000 hectares) and an excess in newly started projects (130,000 hectares) relative to home sales (98,470 hectares) in 2012, new project commencement is expected to be at a more moderate pace in 2013.



The Belgian construction industry valued EUR67.7 billion (US$94.3 billion) in 2012, recording a CAGR of 3.91% during the review period. Construction output decelerated from 7.1% in 2011 to 1.6% in 2012, as the Belgian economy contracted. Residential construction was the largest construction market and comprised a 48.9% share of the total construction industry value. Belgium recorded a housing price boom from 2000 to the first-half of 2008, driven by strong economic and income growth, low interest rates and increased competition among banks with regards to supplying credit. Unlike other European countries, such as Spain and Ireland, strong housing price increases did not give rise to a building boom. In terms of sales, total transactions declined by over 7% y-o-y in June 2012 while house price inflation slowed.



The Chilean construction industry increased in value at a CAGR of 5.19% during the review period to reach CLP18 trillion (US$36.1 billion) in 2012. This growth was supported by a rapid inflow in foreign direct investment (FDI), low unemployment, reconstruction and modernization work following the 2010 earthquake, and the countrys favorable demographic situation. There were also significant private and public investments in Chilean commercial, industrial, infrastructural and residential construction projects. The growth of the construction industry is expected to remain strong over the forecast period as a result of the governments commitment to improve the countrys infrastructure, meet rising demand for residential units, and provide support for the mining industry. The infrastructure and residential construction markets together accounted for 71% of the total Chilean construction industry in 2012, and the contributions of these two markets will be significant to the overall Chilean construction industry growth over the forecast period. Timetric expects the Chilean construction industrys output to record a CAGR of 8.15% over the forecast period to reach a value of CLP26.7 trillion (US$53.4 billion) by 2017.



