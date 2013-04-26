Latest Report: Emerging Opportunities in Ukraines Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Ukraine’s cards and payments market, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Ukraine’s cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industry’s market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Ukraine’s cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Ukraine’s cards and payments industry



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166939



Summary



In volume terms, Ukraine’s cards and payments industry recorded marginal growth during the review period (2008-2012), this was due to the adverse impact of the Eurozone debt crisis. The industry recorded a CAGR of 1.20%, rising from 38.9 million cards in circulation in 2008 to 40.9 million in 2012. Over the forecast period (2013-2017), the industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.77% from 45.7 million cards in circulation in 2013 to 59.4 million in 2017. Ukraine’s GDP measured a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of 0.2% in 2012, compared to 5.2% in 2011. The slower growth rate was mainly due to a period of economic downturn. In the third-quarter of 2012, the country’s GDP declined by 1.3% YOY following increases of 2% and 3% respectively in first and second-quarters of 2012. External demand contracted due to weakened economic conditions in countries with emerging economies, which adversely affected the performance of export-oriented industries such as metallurgy and machine building.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Ukraine’s cards and payments industry

It provides current values for Ukraine’s cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Ukraine’s cards and payments industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions

It profiles the major banks in Ukraine’s cards and payments industry



Reasons To Buy



Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to Ukraine’s cards and payments industry and each market within it

Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities within Ukraine’s cards and payments industry

Assess the competitive dynamics in Ukraine’s cards and payments industry

Gain insights into the marketing strategies used for selling various types of cards in Ukraine

Gain insights into key regulations governing Ukraine’s cards and payments industry



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/emerging-opportunities-in-ukraines-cards-and-payments-industry-market-size-trends-and-drivers-strategies-products-and-competitive-landscape



Key Highlights



Ukraine’s GDP measured a year-on-year (YOY) growth rate of 0.2% in 2012, compared to 5.2% in 2011. The slower growth rate was mainly due to a period of economic downturn. In the third-quarter of 2012, the country’s GDP declined by 1.3% YOY following increases of 2% and 3% respectively in first and second-quarters of 2012.

In 2012, Ukrainian retail turnover recorded a YOY growth rate of 15.7%, reaching US$81.3 billion during January-October 2012. Notably, the Lugansk and Donetsk regions registered the highest growth, indeed total retail trade increased by 19.5% and 18.2% respectively in these locations.

Over the forecast period, the prepaid cards category posted a CAGR of 36.93%, rising from a projected 1.5 million cards in circulation by the end of 2013 to 5.4 million in 2017. In volume terms, the debit cards category held the highest market share of 71.0% in 2012. The second-largest market share of 25.7% was held by the credit cards category, followed by the prepaid cards category with a market share of 2.8%.

Total card payments reached UAH685.6 billion (US$86.1 billion) by the end of 2012, identifying a trend that consumers are increasingly using bank cards to complete their transactions. The volume of payments made via domestic credit cards rose quicker than those made through debit cards. Due to a growth in card payments, fraud increased during the review period, rising from UAH4.0 million (US$800,000) in 2008 to UAH4.7 million (US$600,000) in 2012.



Latest Reports:



Emerging Opportunities in Switzerlands Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166940



The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Switzerlands cards and payments market, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Switzerlands cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industrys market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Switzerlands cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Switzerlands cards and payments industry



Commercial Construction in the US to 2017: Market Forecast : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166783



Timetrics 'Commercial Construction in the US to 2017: Market Forecast' contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the commercial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). The databook provides historical and forecast valuations of the industry using the construction output and value-add methods.



Summary



This report is the result of Timetrics extensive market research covering the commercial construction industry in the US. It contains detailed historic and forecast market value data for the commercial construction industry, including a breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition). 'Commercial Construction in the US to 2017: Market Forecast' provides a top-level overview and detailed insight into the operating environment of the commercial construction industry in the US. It is an essential tool for companies active across the US construction value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://indiamarketreports.blogspot.com/