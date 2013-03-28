Latest Report: Global and China Animation Industry Report, 2012-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2013 -- So far, the output value of global animation industry has reached US$222.8 billion, and animation-related derivatives have exceeded US$500 billion. The animation industry has gradually become a pillar of the national economy and new economic growth engine in some countries. American animation has developed as the America’s sixth largest pillar industry; in Japan, the animation industry has outperformed automobile, iron & steel industries to be the third largest industry; and South Korea has undertaken a nearly 1/3 of the global animation production business.



Compared to the United States, Japan, South Korea and other developed countries, China’s animation industry is still in its infancy. Chinese animation market size in 2012 reached RMB32.1 billion, a year-on-year increase of 24.9%. We hold the opinion that with the start-up of the animation industry chain consumption as well as the support of national policies, there will be more broad space for development of the Chinese animation industry.



For the animation industry, earnings and revenue come not only from the animation content production (cartoons, animation movies, etc.), but also from derivatives (cartoon toys, anime costumes, theme parks, etc.). At present, a complete industrial chain of Chinese animation industry is taking shape, but different from the United States, Japan and other countries, there appears the phenomenon of inverse industrial chain, i.e. some enterprises set out to develop derivatives, and then nurse the original animation, represented by companies with such operation mode including Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co.,Ltd and Guangdong Huawei Toys Craft Co., Ltd..



Alpha Animation has now established a complete animation industry chain, covering content chain (anime images like “Armor Hero”, “Blazing Teens”, “Balala Little Magic Fairy”) – media chain (Jia Jia Cartoon) – toy chain (gyro, etc. series products and channel network) – baby chain (“AUBY”, “LUCKY UNION”, etc. brands and channel network), which is being consistently strengthened through foreign cooperation, investment, mergers and acquisitions.



October 11, 2012, Alpha Animation signed an official agreement with Hasbro in Shanghai. The two sides establish a long-term strategic partnership and co-invest US$15 million to set up joint venture, in a bid to develop and design cartoon toys and related derivative products, distribute products and launch brand licensing on a global scale.



