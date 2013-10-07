Latest Report: Global Automotive Camera Market 2012 - 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Global Automotive Camera market to grow at a CAGR of 34.55 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the Global Automotive Safety Systems market. The Global Automotive Camera market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of camera-based advanced driver assistance systems. However, the high cost of automotive camera-based systems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Automotive Camera Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Automotive Camera market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. The key vendors dominating this market space re Continental AG, Delphi Automotive plc, Denso Corp., and Robert Bosch GmbH.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Aisin Group, Audiovox Corp., Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., Mobileye, TRW Inc., and Valeo SA.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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