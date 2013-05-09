Latest Report: Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements Industry Overview Report Published at MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering contract documents

Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



The Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/cancer-monoclonal-antibody-partnering-terms-and-agreements



The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors monoclonal antibody technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes antibody-drug conjugate deals and alliances.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner’s negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered – contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.



This report contains over 450 links to online copies of actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals and where available, contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner’s flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party’s ability to derive value from the deal.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst



Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2007, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2007. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by bigpharma, most active bigpharma, and most active of all biopharma companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since January 2007, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), specific therapy focus, and antibody technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2007.



To Buy The Copy of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147953



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Report scope



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer monoclonal antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements includes:



Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2007

Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 450 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records

The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2007

Includes antibody-drug conjugates deals and alliances since 2007



In Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Agreements, the available deals are listed by:



Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Monoclonal antibody type



Latest Report:



Cancer Vaccine Partnering Terms and Agreements : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/147954



The Cancer Vaccine Partnering Agreements report provides an understanding and access to the cancer vaccine partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter cancer vaccine partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors vaccine technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes. The report also includes adjuvant deals and alliances.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mrrbizmintel.blogspot.com/