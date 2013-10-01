Latest Report: Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Size, Growth and Procurement Strategies

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- “Global Pharmaceutical Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Pharmaceutical Industry” is a new report that analyzes how pharmaceutical industry companies' procurement expenditures, business strategies, and practices are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).



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This report gives access to category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies the future growth of buyers and suppliers, MandA, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Why was the report written?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global pharmaceutical industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global pharmaceutical industry. The report includes key topics such as global pharmaceutical industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviours and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global pharmaceutical industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global pharmaceutical executives. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviours, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry; in an effort to bridge this gap, ICD Research created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stakeholders in the value-chain of the global pharmaceutical industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



Executives from the global pharmaceutical industry anticipate an increase in levels of consolidation, with 61% of respondents projecting an increase in MandA activities in 2013.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



The need for new product pipelines, new product acquisition, patent expiries, cost containment and credit availability have prompted companies to consolidate positions and look for merger and MandA acquisition.



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What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research's exclusive panel of leading global pharmaceutical industry executives; it provides data and analysis on buyer expenditure, procurement, and developments within the global pharmaceutical industry. The report includes key topics such as global pharmaceutical industry buyer expenditure and procurement behaviours and strategies, and identifies the threats and opportunities within the global pharmaceutical industry, economic outlook trends, and business confidence within global pharmaceutical industry executives. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).



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