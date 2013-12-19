Latest Report: Global Switchgear Market for Power Industry, 2013 - Market Size, Equipment Market Share, Key Country Analysis to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The report analyzes the drivers, restraints, revenues and market shares/ key players of the six key countries in the switchgear market. For each of these countries, the report provides revenue forecast, segmented by voltage level along with market share.



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Scope



The report provides an in-depth analysis of the switchgear market in the UK, the US, Italy, India, China and Saudi Arabia. The report covers

Revenue forecasts until 2020 for high-voltage, medium-voltage and low-voltage switchgears separately at global and country level.

Information in terms of infrastructure and related investments and regulations that would affect the switchgear market.

Market share of players/ leading players for different categories of switchgear sales in 2012.

High-voltage switchgear market revenue with split by equipment has also been provided for 2012 for every country covered.

Key drivers and restraints impacting the global switchgear market.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time-sensitive manner. It will allow you to

Facilitate decision making, by providing historical and forecast data on the revenue of the switchgear market.

Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the switchgear market segment.

Identify key partners and business development avenues, based on an understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the switchgear market.

Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.



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