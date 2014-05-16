Latest Report: Inside 3D Printing - Technologies, Market Forecast and Business Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- 3D printing technology has a broad range of applications, including consumer products, medical equipment, machine parts, automobile components, architecture models, toys, and even food and dessert. This report profiles major 3D printing processes, such as SLA, SLS, LOM, and FDM, to name a few, with their pros and cons analyzed. Also included are the 3D printer market value forecast and market opportunities in the supply chain from the perspective of hardware, software, and business model.



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List of Topics:-



-Overview of the major 3D printing processes, including SLA, SLS, LOM, FDM, 3DP, and OBJet, touching on their processing flow, build materials, advantages and disadvantages

-Forecast of the worldwide 3D printing market volume, including the share of major application markets and vendors

-Highlights of the development of 3D printing technology from the aspects of technology, vendor, and market; also included are an overview of the Taiwanese 3D printing supply chain and new business opportunities



Table of Contents:-



1. Overview of Major 3D Printing Methods

1.1 Laser Fabrication

1.1.1 SLA (Stereolithography Apparatus)

1.1.2 SLS (Selective Laser Sintering)

1.1.3 LOM (Laminated Object Manufacturing)

1.2 Nozzle Fabrication

1.2.1 FDM (Fused Deposition Modeling)

1.2.2 3DP (Three Dimensional Printing)

1.3 Hybrid Fabrication

1.3.1 OBJet



2. Outlook for the Worldwide 3D Printer Market



3. Tracking and Observing Highlights

3.1 Technology Aspect

3.2 Vendor Aspect

3.2.1 Stratasys

3.2.2 3D Systems

3.3 Market Aspect

3.3.1 Hardware Opportunities

3.3.2 Software Opportunities

3.3.3 Business Model Opportunities



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Companies and organizations analyzed or mentioned in the report include:

3D Systems, 3dfamily, Arima Lasers, Asiatree Technology Co., Aurora Group, Beijing Tiertime, Bits from Bytes, Chieftech Precision Co., Chih-Mao Information, Chuang Qin Co., Contrel Technology, Coretronic, Detekt Technology, DTM, Elite Advanced Laser, Envisiontec GmbH, EOS GmbH, E-Sun Precision Industrial Co., Foxconn, Gallant Precision Machining Co., General Integration Technology Co., Helisys, Hiwin Technology, Kinpo Group, KongDa Technology, MakerBot, MicroJet, Objet Geometries, Oreo, Otsuka Information Technology Co., ProArc Co., Qualipoly Chemical Co., RepRap, Road Ahead Technologies, Solid Wizard Co., Solidscape, Stratasys, Tailift Co., Tech System, Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., VIA, Visual Photonics Epitaxy Co., XYZPrinting, Young Optics, Z Corporation



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