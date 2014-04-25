Latest Report: Italian Savory Snacks Market - Consumer Trends, Analysis and Drivers of Behavior

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Italian Savory Snacks Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product development that effectively targets the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



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Key Findings:-



The Italian Savory Snacks market volume is the smallest across major global markets.

Hectic lives and economic uncertainty, leading to raised stress levels, will continue to motivate consumption of Savory Snacks in Italy.

Consumption of Savory Snacks products among Italians was driven by the pursuit of fun and indulgence.

With an increasing number of consumers aged 55 and over, healthier version of snacks will help to target adjusting eating patterns.

Synopsis



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Italian Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the Italian market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Savory Snacks, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups ""over"" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall).

Market value and volumes over 2008–2018 for Italy and nine other countries to give a global context.

The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Savory Snacks consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group.

Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future.

Examples of international and Italy-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs.



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Reasons To Buy:-



Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Italian Food Market brings together consumer analysis and market data to provide actionable insight into the behavior of Italy’s Savory Snacks consumers. This is based on Canadean’s unique consumer data, developed from extensive consumption surveys and consumer group tracking, which quantifies the influence of 20 consumption motivations in the Savory Snacks sector. This allows product and marketing strategies to be better aligned with the leading trends in the market.



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Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the Chinese Savory Snacks Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/consumer-trends-analysis-understanding-consumer-trends-and-drivers-of-behavior-in-the-chinese-savory-snacks-food-market-report.html



Breakfast Eating Habits - UK - April 2014



Operators could look to marketing to reposition breakfast as a way to connect people or to offer a bit of me-time before tackling the day, reminding consumers that, for example, a bowl of porridge or a crumpet with butter is worth savouring. Browse Full Report with TOC at: http://www.researchmoz.us/breakfast-eating-habits-uk-april-2014-report.html



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