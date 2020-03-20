Latest Report on Anaesthesia Machines Market Overview Revenue & Growth Forecast Analysis Report 2019-2026 : Spacelabs Healthcare, Dragerwerk AG, Midmark Corporation

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Anaesthesia machines operate the anaesthesia during medical procedures. These machines are used in ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, and hospitals. These devices deliver the mixture of the gases to the breathing systems with the help of oxygen mask. Continuous product innovation and development in anaesthesia machines are ensuring safety, efficiency, and convenience of devices. Thanks to these factors, the adoption of the anaesthesia machines is growing and likely to fuel the growth of its global market.



Global Anaesthesia Machine Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 11.05 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.99 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 7.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.



The anaesthesia machines market report encompasses valuable information including the market dynamics, segmentation, and global, regional, and segment based revenues. The report insights over the productions over growth prospects in upcoming years. Most important part of the report is a competitive vendor landscape with in-depth information on strategies of key players have adopted in order to gain substantial shares in the global anaesthesia machines market.



Growing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries coupled with rising healthcare expenditure is fuelling the growth of the anaesthesia machines market. Additionally, growing medical tourism is supporting the growth of the global anesthesia machines market. Furthermore, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT) prevalence of the accidents is incidences of accidents is growing over 90% of the overall accidents. This factor is further boosting adoption of the minimally invasive surgeries and likely to propel the growth of the global anaesthesia machines market.



Segment by Key players:

- Spacelabs Healthcare

- Dragerwerk AG

- Midmark Corporation

- Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd

- Heyer Medical AG

- Dameca A/S



Segment by Type:

- Standalone Anesthesia Machine

- Portable Anesthesia Machine



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Clinics

- Nursing Facilities



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



