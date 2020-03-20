Latest Report on Bakery Ingredients Market Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2026 - Top Companies Bakels, Cargill Inc., Kerry Group, Royal DSM

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- Bakery ingredients are food products that help maintain freshness, softness, & taste; improve shelf life; and increase the protein content in the baked items. These items are available in different varieties in the market and are considered as the basic food for human nutrition globally. The choice of the ingredients and the compositions determine the flavor & texture of the baked food product. The demand for products, such as bread and biscuits, is increasing at a significant rate and are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global ingredients market during the forecast period. In the mature markets of North America and Europe, the demand for bakery ingredients exhibiting health benefits and containing lesser or negligible artificial constituents is increasing massively.



The global bakery ingredients market was valued at $12,602 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $18,615 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2026.



The global bakery ingredients market is driven by factors such as busy lifestyle and change in dietary habits, which in turn result in higher consumption of bakery products. Moreover, change in culture and routines of people in the developing nations and growth in demand for low trans-fat & gluten-free products are expected to increase the market growth. In addition, rapid rise in obesity rates and rise in fitness-related concerns have fueled the demand for healthy bakery food products. Conversely, growing trend of replacing baked products with cereals, such as oats, is expected to hamper the growth of the global market. Furthermore, stringent regulations and implementation of international quality standards are anticipated to restrain the market growth. However, the potential market for frozen bakery foods along with proactive efforts of key players to reduce production costs and increase shelf life of products are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- Associated British Food (ABF)

- Bakels

- Cargill Inc.

- Kerry Group

- Royal DSM



Segment by Type:

- Enzymes

- Starch

- Fiber

- Colors

- Flavors

- Emulsifiers

- Antimicrobials

- Fats

- Dry Baking Mix

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Bread

- Cookies & Biscuits

- Rolls & Pies

- Cakes & Pastries

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bakery Ingredients Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bakery Ingredients Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bakery Ingredients Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bakery Ingredients Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bakery Ingredients Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bakery Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bakery Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bakery Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bakery Ingredients Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bakery Ingredients Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bakery Ingredients Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



