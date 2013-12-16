Latest Report on Big Data and Analytics in Government: Current Status and Future Prospects

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- The trend to migrate to Big Data technologies is driven by the need for additional information derivable from analysis of all of electronic data available to a business. Electronic data is unstructured and typically available via the Internet and other sources. Combined with the large volume of data collected by companies such as major financial companies, telecom network operators, and the United States Federal Government (“US Government”), this data represents a currently under-realized source of intelligence information.



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To realize the true potential to transform intelligence information from the huge amount of unstructured data, government agencies cannot leverage traditional data management technologies and DB techniques in terms of processing data. To understand patterns that exist in unstructured data, government agencies apply statistical models to large quantities of unstructured data. Since government/public agencies have not traditionally had enough human resources or computational capacity to manage and analyze all of their data, Big Data tools/techniques are essential for government agencies to continue to operate.



This report focuses on Big Data from an ICT/telecom perspective in terms of support for the Government sector. It includes analysis of potential issues and costs involved in migrating to Big Data technology.



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Target Audience:



Big Data companies

Governmental agencies

Social network companies

Telecom service providers

Data services and analytics companies

Cloud and telecom infrastructure providers



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Big Data and Telecom Analytics Market: Business Case, Market Analysis & Forecasts 2014 - 2019



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Mind commerce, thus expects the Big Data driven telecom analytics market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 50% between 2014 and 2019. By the end of 2019, the market will eventually account for $5.4 Billion in annual revenue.



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RCS represents the first LTE-enabled value-added service (VAS) application for carriers.

There are some pre-Voice over LTE (VoLTE) options, and a migration path for RCS that is pre-IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS), but we ultimately see RCS adding most value with ubiquitous VoLTE coverage and IMS integration. We also see significant value via open API integration for various VAS applications focused on RCS. One of those applications is the so called Corporate or Enterprise Dashboard, which provides a key application for the carriers most valued customers.



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