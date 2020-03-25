Latest Report on Bioplastic Packaging Market Emerging Trends :: Leading Players Are DowDupont Inc., BASF SE, Mitsubishi Plastics Inc.

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global bioplastic packaging market size is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during forecast period, 2020–2026. Bioplastic is polymer which is manufactured using renewable sources. Most plastics are hazardous for environment and peoples' health. Plastics are used for various purposes, including packaging, casting, electronics, and food packaging. Bioplastics are eco-friendly and degradable in nature as compare to other types of plastics.



Global Bioplastic Packaging Market was valued at USD 12.89 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 37.32 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.76 % from 2020 to 2026



Increasing consciousness among people regarding the ill effects of plastic on the environment is fueling the demand for the sustainable packaging. Governments are supporting the manufacture and use of bioplastic packaging, as they are eco-friendly. This, in turn, is boosting the growth of the bioplastic packaging market. Bioplastic packaging is costly, which is likely to restrain market growth.



Rise in use of agro-based raw materials is also likely to hamper the growth of the bioplastic packaging market. New technology and advancements in packaging are expected to create opportunities in the bioplastic packaging market



Segment by Key players:

- DowDupont Inc.

- BASF SE

- Mitsubishi Plastics Inc.

- Novamont S.p.A., Braskem S.A.

- NatureWorks LLC

- Koninklijke DSM N.V.

- Innovia Films Ltd.

- ECM BioFilms Inc.



Segment by Type:

- Rigid Packaging

- Flexible Packaging



Segment by Application:

- Food & Beverages

- Consumer Goods

- Cosmetic & Personal Care

- Pharmaceuticals

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Bioplastic Packaging Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Bioplastic Packaging Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Forecast

4.5.1. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Bioplastic Packaging Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Bioplastic Packaging Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Bioplastic Packaging Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



