Latest Report on Cloud Encryption Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : Ciphercloud, Gemalto , Hytrust , IBM

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2020 -- Cloud storage providers offer cloud encryption services to encrypt data before it is transferred to the cloud for storage. Typical cloud encryption applications range from encrypted connections to limited encryption only of data that is known to be sensitive (such as account credentials) to end-to-end encryption of any data that is uploaded to the cloud. In these models, cloud storage providers encrypt data upon receipt, passing encryption keys to the customers so that data can be safely decrypted when needed.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the cloud encryption software market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales to ned-users such as BFSI, manufacturing, professional services, healthcare, government, and others.



In 2018, the global Cloud Encryption market size was 978 million US$ and it is expected to reach 22240 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 49.7% between 2020 and 2026.



Segment by Key players:

- Ciphercloud

- Gemalto

- Hytrust

- IBM

- Netskope

- Secomba

- Skyhigh Networks

- Sophos

- Symantec

- Thales E-Security

- Trend Micro

- Vaultive

- TWD Industries AG

- Parablu



Segment by Type:

- Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

- Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

- Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS)



Segment by Application:

- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

- Healthcare

- Telecom and IT

- Government and Public Utilities

- Aerospace and Defense

- Retail

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cloud Encryption Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cloud Encryption Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cloud Encryption Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cloud Encryption Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cloud Encryption Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cloud Encryption Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cloud Encryption Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cloud Encryption Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cloud Encryption Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cloud Encryption Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cloud Encryption Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cloud Encryption Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cloud Encryption Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=84945



