Latest Report on Edible Oils and Fats Market Outlook to 2025 – Wilmar, Adams, Bunge, K.S. Oils

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Rising importance of vegetable oils as key functional ingredients which reduce the risk of cardiovascular disorders along with lowering the possibility of breast cancer is projected to remain a favorable growth driver. Furthermore, rising popularity of omega-3 fatty acid as a nutritional constituent in food industry on account of its exceptional anti-inflammatory properties is projected to prompt the adoption of oil produced from soybean, canola, and flax seeds.



The global edible oil and fats market size is expected to reach USD 162.51 billion by 2025.



Over the past few years, cooking oil manufacturers including Unilever PLC and Cargill, Inc., have been increasing the spending towards the development of products with low cholesterol content. Furthermore, fluctuating diet patterns along with hectic lifestyle among working class professionals is projected to change the consumer preference and drive demand for sunflower and coconut oil for cooking. Coconut oil is a rich source of fatty acid, which provides immunity against bacteria and other pathogens. On the other hand, olive oil is capable of balancing HDL to LDL ratio of cholesterol which ensures proper blood circulation.



Rising concerns over the adverse effects such as high risk of coronary heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and brain stroke, caused by trans-fat consumption, is expected to promote the usage of vegetable oil as cooking alternatives. In addition, edible oils find application as a good flavoring agent owing to the association of exceptional aroma of peanut or groundnut oil.



This report studies the Edible Oils and Fats market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=122319



Segment by Key players:

- Wilmar

- Adams

- Bunge

- K.S. Oils

- Anadolu Group

- ACH

- Ruchi

- Marico

- Ngo Chew Hong

- United Oil Packers

- Nalco

- Advocuae

- Oliyar

- Tamil Naadu

- Nirmal

- Gokul

- BCL

- COFCO

- Luhua

- Standard Food



Segment by Type:

- Vegetable Type

- Animal Type

- Other



Segment by Application:

- Household Use

- Commercial Use



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=122319



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Edible Oils and Fats Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Edible Oils and Fats Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Edible Oils and Fats Market Forecast

4.5.1. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Edible Oils and Fats Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Edible Oils and Fats Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Edible Oils and Fats Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Edible Oils and Fats Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Edible Oils and Fats Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Edible Oils and Fats Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=122319



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info:

Name: Alex Mathews

Address: 500 East E Street, Ontario,

CA 91764, United States.

Phone No: USA: +1 909 545 6473 | IND: +91-7000061386

Email: sales@dataintelo.com

Website: https://dataintelo.com