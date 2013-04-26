Latest Report on Emerging Opportunities in Switzerlands Cards and Payments Industry: Market Size, Trends and Drivers, Strategies, Products and Competitive Landscape

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2013 -- The report provides market analysis, information and insights into Switzerlands cards and payments market, including:



Current and forecast values for each category of Switzerlands cards and payments industry including debit cards, credit cards, prepaid cards and charge cards

Comprehensive analysis of the industrys market attractiveness and future growth areas

Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Switzerlands cards and payments industry

Detailed analysis of the marketing strategies adopted for selling debit, credit, charge and prepaid cards used by various bankers and other institutions in the market

Comprehensive analysis of consumer attitudes and their buying preferences for cards

Competitive landscape of Switzerlands cards and payments industry



Summary



Switzerlands card industry exhibited slight growth both in terms of volume and value during the review period (20082012). The overall card industry in terms of volume recorded a CAGR of 3.61%, rising from 21.9 million cards in 2008 to 25.2 million cards in 2012. Over the forecast period, the card industry is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.95% from 26.1 million cards in 2013 to 29.3 million cards by the end of 2017. Switzerland has one of the highest internet penetration rates in Europe, representing 84.2% of the total population. The number of internet users increased at a CAGR of 2.71%, from 6.0 million users in 2008 to 6.7 million users in 2012. 55% of internet users have smartphones and other mobile devices. In 2012, tablet usage grew by 90% and the investments shifted from data networks to mobile infrastructure. Telecommunication providers in Switzerland are aggressively investing in the LTE (long-term evolution)/4G network and 70% of the country is expected to have LTE coverage by the end of 2013. This network is expected to increase the speed of the internet and therefore the speed of card transactions online and at retail POS terminals.



Scope



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Switzerlands cards and payments industry

It provides current values for Switzerlands cards and payments industry for 2012 and forecast figures for 2017

It details the different macroeconomic, infrastructural, consumer and business drivers affecting Switzerlands cards and payments industry

It outlines the current regulatory framework in the industry

It details the marketing strategies used by various bankers and other institutions

It profiles the major banks in Switzerlands cards and payments industry



Key Highlights



The credit card category posted the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 6.57% during the review period and 5.13% over the forecast period. In terms of volume, the credit card category increased from 4.4 million cards in 2008 to 5.6 million cards in 2012. Over the forecast period, the credit card category grew from 6.0 million cards in 2013 to 7.3 million cards by the end of 2017.

The prepaid cards category held 41.6% of card volume in 2012. The second-largest market share was debit cards with 35.2%, followed by credit cards with 22.3%. Over the forecast period, the volume of debit cards is expected to increase from 9.2 million cards in 2013 to 10.1 million cards by the end of 2017, at a CAGR of 2.43%.

The younger generation is a growing target group in terms of card spending. There were 1.4 million people aged between 15 and 29, representing 18.1% of the total population in 2013. To appeal to the younger audience, banks are offering debit and credit cards with special discounts and privileges. UBS is offering a debit card UBS Generation which is designed especially for young people aged from 12 to 22 years in the country.



