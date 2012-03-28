Latest Report on Gas Turbines for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2012 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of 'Gas Turbines for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020' report to its offering.
The 'Gas Turbines for Thermal Power - Global Market Size, Average Pricing, Equipment Market Share and Competitive Landscape Analysis to 2020' covers ten key countries for the gas turbine market. Drivers, restraints and revenue forecasts, market share analysis and sales volumes are covered for the global market. Revenue forecasts, average pricing, market share analysis, sales volume analysis and regulations are covered at the national level for each country. The countries covered in this chapter are the US, Brazil, Italy, the UK, Russia, China, India, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia and Iran. The report also provides SWOT analysis of the key players in the gas turbine market.
Scope
- Data on the revenue generated from gas turbine sales at the global level.
- Data on the market revenues, pricing and volume analysis of gas turbines for leading countries of the world, including the US, Brazil, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Iran, the UAE, Italy, the UK and Russia.
- Important regulations in the leading countries.
- Detailed market share analysis of the top market participants such as Siemens and General Electric.
- Data sourced from proprietary databases and primary interviews with key participants across the value chain.
Companies Mentioned
Siemens AG
General Electric Company
Alstom SA
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
To view the detailed table of contents kindly visit: http://www.reportstack.com/product/59310/gas-turbines-for-thermal-power-global-market-size-average-pricing-equipment-market-share-and-competitive-landscape-analysis-to-2020.html
