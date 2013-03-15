Latest Report on Global and US Baby Boomers' Leisure Trends January 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Because the baby boom generation comprises nearly 76 million individuals born across a span of nearly two decades, the leisure habits and preferences within this group vary tremendously based not only on age, but also life stage, family responsibilities, and finances, to name just a few.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/baby-boomers-leisure-trends-us-january-2013



SCOPE AND THEMES

What you need to know

Definition

Data sources

Consumer survey data

Advertising creative

Abbreviations and terms

Abbreviations

Terms



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Baby Boomers’ demographics and characteristics

Boomers account for nearly one quarter of the population

Figure 1: U.S. population, by generation, 2012

Most Boomers are married—but nearly one third are on their own

Figure 2: Marital status, by age/generation, 2012

Boomers’ median household income among the highest

Figure 3: Real median household income, by age group, 2011

Boomers’ annual entertainment expenditures are higher than average

Figure 4: Average annual expenditures for selected entertainment categories, by age of CU reference person,

2010-11

Factors driving Baby Boomer leisure trends

Leisure time remains a premium for Younger Boomers

Figure 5: Average hours per day spent in primary activities, by age indexed total, 2011

Boomers noted for being youthful, but health statistics tell a different story

The consumer

Majority of Baby Boomers live with a spouse; one in five live alone

Figure 6: Baby Boomers’ current living situation for potential leisure companions, by gender and age, October

2012



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164326



One third of Boomers do not feel that they have enough leisure time

Figure 7: Perception of amount of leisure time, by generation, October 2012

Boomers’ leisure preferences

Figure 8: Baby Boomers’ leisure-time preferences, October 2012

Most Boomers don’t anticipate changes to leisure spending

Figure 9: How Baby Boomers anticipate spending on leisure activities to change, by gender and age, October

2012

Solo leisure activities are the most common

Figure 10: Baby Boomers’ current participation in leisure activities, October 2012

Slightly less than half of 45-64s exercise regularly

Figure 11: Participation in regular exercise in the last 12 months, April 2011-June 2012

Boomers rely on a wide variety of sources for leisure information

Figure 12: Information sources used by Baby Boomers for leisure-time activities, October 2012

Boomer women are more concerned than men with financing leisure

Figure 13: Baby Boomers’ attitudes toward finances for leisure, by gender, October 2012

Technology and internet has a growing impact on Boomers’ leisure time

Figure 14: Baby Boomers’ attitudes toward using technology and the internet during leisure time, by age,

October 2012

About eight in 10 Boomers are white; nearly nine in 10 are non-Hispanic

Figure 15: Baby Boomers’ race/Hispanic origin, 2012

What we think

Latest Reports:

Back-to-School Shopping - US - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164327

Beauty Retailers - Italy - January 2013: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/164328