Latest Report on Global Eye Care Market: Grow at a CAGR of 5.77 Percent over the Period 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Global Eye Care Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Market Coverage

Market Overview

Key Offerings

4. Market Landscape

4.1 Global Eye Care Market

Market Size and Forecast

Market Segmentation

4.2 Global Ophthalmic Drug Segment

Market Size and Forecast

Market Overview

4.3 Global Ophthalmological Device Segment

Market Size and Forecast

Market Overview

4.4 Five Forces Analysis

5. Geographical Segmentation

6. Rate of Incidence and Prevalence'



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TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Eye Care market to grow at a CAGR of 5.77 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in the prevalence of eye disorders. The Global Eye Care market has also been witnessing an increased focus on combination therapies. However, low patient compliance could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Eye Care Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Eye Care market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Alcon Inc., Allergan Inc., Novartis AG, Essilor International SA, Johnson and Johnson Vision Care Inc., and Hoya Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Bausch and Lomb Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Carl Zeiss Inc., CopperVision Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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