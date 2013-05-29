Latest Report on Global Food Industry Survey 2013-2014 - Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food Industry

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2013 -- Global Food Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food Industry is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable).



This report gives access to category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, key consumer trends, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers. The report also identifies the future growth of food manufacturers' and suppliers, MandA activity, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement.



This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?

This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading food processing and manufacturing companies. The report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the industry outlook and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013-2014. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results. Furthermore, it not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.



The report also understands the critical factors influencing supplier selection and forecasts the possible changes in procurement budgets of food manufacturers. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary research-based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the global food manufacturers' industry.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

A comparative analysis of survey results indicates that the global food manufacturing industry is more upbeat and optimistic about revenue growth in 2013 as 68% and 49% of food manufacturers and supplier respondents are optimistic about the revenue growth of their companies respectively.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Across the global food manufacturers' industry, the top three expected consumer trends in 2013 are: 'health and wellness', 'convenience', and the addition of 'local products'.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

Global Food Industry Survey 2013-2014: Market Trends, Buyer Spend and Procurement Strategies in the Global Food Industry is a new report by Canadean that provides the reader with a definitive analysis of industry sentiments and explores how opportunities and demand are set to change in 2013. Additionally, this report also presents comparative analysis between four years of survey results (wherever applicable). This report gives access to category-level spending outlooks, budgets, supplier selection criteria, key consumer trends, business challenges, and investment opportunities of leading purchase decision makers.



The report also identifies the future growth of food manufacturers' and suppliers, MandA activity, capital expenditure, staff hiring, and e-procurement. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities, as well as access to information categorized by region, company type, and size.



Key Features and Benefits



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2013, and understand business confidence to make informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities, and identify the key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how buyer budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer's changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behavior and changing strategies of industry buyers.



Key Market Issues



- Global food manufacturer respondents consider China, India, and Brazil to offer the largest growth potential among emerging markets in 2013-2014.

- 'Pressure on margins', 'customer price sensitivity', 'volatility and increase in input costs', and 'regulatory changes' are the most immediate business concerns.

- The projected average global annual procurement budget for food manufacturer respondents is US$127.5 million in 2013.

- Factors such as 'price', 'level of service', 'delivery lead time', and 'financial strength and stability' are considered to be significant factors for supplier selection by food manufacturers.

- Survey results reveal that 15% of food manufacturer respondents are willing to implement e-procurement within their organizations in 2013 or beyond 2013.



Key Highlights



- An analysis of revenue growth expectations by senior level respondents reveals that 62% are 'more optimistic' about their company's revenue growth in 2013.

- Survey results show that 48% and 35% of supplier respondents respectively project at least some increase in capital expenditure on 'new product development' and 'sustainable or green initiatives' in 2013.

- Across the global food manufacturers' industry, the top three expected key changes in business structure are addition of 'new products and services', 'improving operational efficiency', and to 'expand in emerging markets'.

- According to 35% of respondents from global food manufacturer companies, headcounts in their organizations in 2013 is expected to increase steadily by up to 2% of their current workforce.

- The US, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and Canada are to offer the highest growth potential among developed countries in 2013-2014.



