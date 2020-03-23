Latest Report on Natural Pigments Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : BASF SE, Clariant AG, DIC Corporation, Heubach GmbH

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- Natural pigments market is expected to witness growth on account of its use in various end-use industries including printing inks, paints and coatings, plastics, rubber and textiles. Urbanization coupled with rise in infrastructure spending is likely to boost paint market which in turn is anticipated to fuel Natural pigments market over the forecast period. Furthermore, use of Natural pigments as colorants in textile and plastic industries is expected to contribute to its market growth.



Moreover, rising demand for value-added high-quality Natural pigments in the cosmetic industry is likely to result in market growth over the next six years. Although the Natural pigment market has reached maturity in North America and Europe, the market is anticipated to receive a boost as major companies are aiming at designing and developing products in sync with continuously changing requirements for evolving technologies. However, volatility in raw material prices is likely to be a major restraint for Natural pigments market growth.



Natural pigments are classified into two types; natural pigments and synthetic Natural pigments. Natural pigments are primarily derived from plant and animal sources while synthetic Natural pigments are manufactured from petroleum compounds. However, majority end-use industries prefer synthetic Natural pigments due to their light fastness property. Natural pigments are employed as mass colorants in synthetic fibers, plastics and surface coating-paints and inks. These pigments are employed in a wide range of hi-tech applications including optical data storage, photo-reprographics and opto-electronic displays.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/requested_sample/2171



Segment by Key players:

- BASF SE

- Clariant AG

- DIC Corporation

- Heubach GmbH

- Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

- Ferro Corporation

- Trust Chem Co. Ltd.



Segment by Type:

- Azo Pigments

- Phthalocyanine Pigments

- High Performance Pigments

- Others



Segment by Application:

- Printing Inks

- Paints & Coatings

- Plastics

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/request_for_discount/2171



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Natural Pigments Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Natural Pigments Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Natural Pigments Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Natural Pigments Market Forecast

4.5.1. Natural Pigments Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Natural Pigments Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Natural Pigments Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Natural Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Natural Pigments Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Natural Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Natural Pigments Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Natural Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Natural Pigments Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Natural Pigments Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Natural Pigments Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Natural Pigments Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



Enquiry before Buying full report at - https://www.upmarketresearch.com/home/enquiry_before_buying/2171



About UpMarketResearch

Up Market Research (https://www.upmarketresearch.com) is a leading distributor of market research report with more than 800+ global clients. As a market research company, we take pride in equipping our clients with insights and data that holds the power to truly make a difference to their business. Our mission is singular and well-defined – we want to help our clients envisage their business environment so that they are able to make informed, strategic and therefore successful decisions for themselves.



Contact Info –

UpMarketResearch

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – Alex@UpMarketResearch.com

Organization – UpMarketResearch

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.