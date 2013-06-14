Latest Report on Power Sector Construction Market in Russia 2013 - MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Rising demand for electrical power in Russia is expected to reach 50% by 2030. New and renovated facilities will need to be fitted with the most advanced technologies in order to generate capacity, and the construction and investment possibilities are virtually limitless over the next few years. Contractors, investors and materials producers that stand to benefit from new projects are busy learning about the overall energy market and current power construction situation in Russia.



Professionals interested in Russian power generation and construction will appreciate the convenience of Power sector construction in Russia 2013, Development forecasts for 2013-2015. This PMR publication takes a comprehensive look at the country’s energy sector and the changes that must take place in terms of generation facilities over the coming years in order to meet demand.



This all-inclusive market study gives readers an authentic picture of the Russian energy market, its current generation capacity and forecast increases in the coming years. It provides details on levels of investment and specific projects in the segments of conventional, hydroelectric, nuclear and renewable energy production, while describing the attributes and resources of most investors in Russian power sector construction. The report outlines the strengths and weaknesses in Russia’s electrical generation and transmission network and highlights the areas that represent potential opportunity for construction professionals specialising in the energy sector or planning to begin operations in the near future.



In addition to pointing out opportunity, this report details the challenges that must be overcome while completing construction of power generation projects in Russia. It examines the country’s premier contractors and investors and their recent, current and planned projects as well as their financial condition and strategic plans for meeting the challenges ahead in the Russian energy market. The document also provides an analysis of the latest legal developments and all types of trends affecting market growth and expansion in order to meet the increasing energy demands of this massive country.



The data, analysis and forecasts contained in this report are designed to meet the needs of a variety of businesses with interests in Russian power construction. Manufacturers of equipment used in power construction, contractors, power producers and investors will find it valuable as they build a new growth strategy or locate candidates for investment or merger & acquisition activity. Financial, consulting and research service providers will find it easier to stay updated on the progress of expansions, renovations and new construction of power generation facilities and contractors will find it valuable as a source of direction toward new projects and business opportunities.



