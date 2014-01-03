Latest Report on Prepaid Wireless in the United States Market Analysis and Forecast 2013 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Prepaid wireless moved beyond the credit challenged market only a long time ago and has become mainstream for many segments including the cost conscious user. For many, prepaid wireless is a hassle free, simple, less expensive alternative to establishing a post-paid plan. In addition, prepaid does not have the same sigma it once had as many prepaid wireless service providers offer smartphones and advanced feature phones to their customers.



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For example, Walmart's prepaid Straight Talk, run by Tracfone, offers unlimited talk, text and data for only $45 a month and one can even get an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy. In addition, third-party companies are constantly developing new applications, content, and commerce options for prepaid users across various prepaid service providers. These options often include usage tracking, payments, promotions, alerts and other features to provide enhanced customer experience and access from any smartphone.



This research evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider and service assessment. The report analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The also report provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecast through 2018.



Target Audience:



Prepaid service providers

Mobile network operators

Wireless device manufacturers

Wireless infrastructure providers

Mobile Virtual Network Operators

Mobile application store companies

Prepaid service distributors and marketers

Application, content, and commerce providers



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