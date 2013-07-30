Latest Report on Regenerative Medicine Market in the US 2012-2016 - Industry Share,Size,Trends,Growth,Analysis and Forecast to 2016: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Regenerative Medicine market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 15.83 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing number of degenerative diseases. The Regenerative Medicine market in the US has also been witnessing an increasing number of mergers and acquisitions. However, stringent regulatory approval processes could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Regenerative Medicine Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years in the US. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Baxter International Inc., Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corp., and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Athersys Inc., Arteriocyte Inc., Cytori Therapeutics Inc., CryoLife, Inc., Genzyme Corp., Geron Corp., Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corp., InVivo Therapeutics, Kensey Nash Corp., Kinetic Concepts Inc., NeoStem Inc., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., Osteotech Inc., and RTI Biologics Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



- What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

- What are key market trends?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



